Redmi 4A, the cheapest smartphone in Xiaomi's India portfolio, has been priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 for the 16GB and 32GB variants, respectively. It is now all set to go on sale via e-commerce website Amazon on October 9. The sale will start at 12 pm and buyers have a choice of two colour variants -- dark grey and gold.

Amazon India is also coming with an exclusive offer. It is offering Xiaomi's accessories which include Mi case cover and Mi Headphones at Rs 349 and Rs 599, respectively. Amazon is also offering Rs 200 credit for Kindle books.

Reliance Jio users will get up to 30GB of additional 4G data on purchase of Redmi 4A. Unfortunately, if buyers miss the sale today on Amazon India, then they can do the pre-order of Redmi 4A on mi.com on Friday. Mi.com is offering a free one-year subscription to Hungama Music. Moreover, it's also providing an accident and liquid damage Mi Protection at Rs 499.

Xiaomi with its Redmi 4A is mainly targeting those customers who are not willing to spend more than Rs 7,000 on a smartphone. Redmi 4A comes with a plastic polycarbonate body. Moreover, there is no existence of fingerprint scanner on this budget phone.

As far as the specifications are concerned, Redmi 4A comes with a 5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels and pixel density of 296 PPI. It's powered by a 64-bit Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset processor clubbed with Adreno 308 GPU. Redmi 4A runs on Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 over the top.

Cameras are crucial for smartphones and this budget phone sports a 13 MP rear-facing camera along with a LED flash. On the other hand, front camera carries a 5 MP selfie shooter with an aperture of f/2.2.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,120mAH battery and comes with connectivity options like 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.