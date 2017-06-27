Xiaomi's Redmi 4 has crossed the company's Redmi Note 4's one million units sale milestone in record time.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi vice president (global) on Twitter said Redmi 4 sale breached 1 million units sale within a month after its launch (May 23-June 22) in India. It has to be noted that the company's feature-rich phablet Redmi Note 4 took 45 days to reach the mark.

The overwhelming response was expected as Redmi 4 is currently the most cost-effective budget phone on the market. The device comes in 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM for Rs. 6,999, Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. No rival brands come close to Xiaomi's configuration and price range.

Xiaomi offers fingerprint sensor, mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, Adreno 505 graphics engine and 4,100mAh battery to keep the phone running for two days at affordable prices.

#Redmi4: 1+ Mn units within 1st month ✌️ Thank you all for your love & support ? RT if you love our Redmi phones. @RedmiIndia @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/V2CXj00vLm — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 27, 2017

In our opinion, Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a set a new benchmark for rivals in the entry-level category and the recent sales figure just proves that.

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Xiaomi products.