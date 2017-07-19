Xiaomi Redmi phones are quite popular in India, especially the ones launched in 2017. The Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A are breaking new records with each flash sale hosted on Mi.com and e-commerce sites. But you cannot buy any of these phones without struggle.

In case you have failed in your attempts to buy the Redmi 4, Redmi 4A or Redmi Note 4 in the past, fret not. Xiaomi is celebrating its third year in India and hosting series of sales, discounts and offers on a wide range of its products. Part of its 3rd Mi Anniversary sale is the open sale of Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A.

Mark your calendar!

On Thursday, July 20, Xiaomi will commence sale of Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A exclusively on Mi.com. It is important to treat the upcoming sale as flash sale since all three phones have been in popular demand. That being said, the sale for all three phones will begin at 12 noon.

Hold on a second

It's great that all three Xiaomi Redmi phones will be available on sale Thursday, but what if there's something better. Xiaomi's 3rd Mi Anniversary sale is an opportunity one can seize (or at least try to) and gain huge benefits.

For instance, there's a Re. 1 flash sale where you can buy Xiaomi Redmi 4A, 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2, and Wi-Fi Repeater 2 for just Re. 1. These products will be available in periodic flash sales to be hosted on Mi.com on July 20 and July 21. On both days, registered participants can go to Mi.com and try to purchase these products at their ridiculously low prices.

The first Re. 1 flash sale is at 11 a.m. followed by another one at 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Xiaomi is also hosting another interesting contest, where participants can bid to win products such as Xiaomi Redmi 4A, VR Play and 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2.

If you think you're better off without these offers, the Redmi phones sale will be live on Thursday. You can visit Mi.com to check out all the anniversary offers this week.