Xiaomi has been riding high on the success of the Redmi Note 4. It is currently the best-selling smartphone in the country. And not just the Redmi Note 4, its younger sibling, Redmi 4 also sold in millions during the two editions of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Now, Xiaomi is taking its best-selling smartphones to the offline market, the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 will soon be available for purchase at Big Bazaar stores across India this Diwali.

Until now, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 was sold exclusively on Amazon.in and Xiaomi's Mi store, while the Redmi Note 4 was exclusively sold on Flipkart and Mi store. But now, Xiaomi has partnered with Big Bazaar to make the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 available to more people across India.

The company has confirmed the same in a tweet showing a Big Bazaar sales receipt.

Announcing the Xiaomi & @BigBazaar partnership! Now get Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 at a Big Bazaar near you! #XiaomiAtBigBazaar pic.twitter.com/MWSSI5FT1M — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) October 11, 2017

Both the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4 have been very popular in the India and now that both the smartphones will be available from Big Bazaar during Diwali, the sales are expected to sky-rocket as this will allow people to check them out before spending their money.

This isn't the first time that these smartphones will be sold offline as Xiaomi already sells them through its exclusive Mi Home stores in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi. But partnering with Big Bazaar opens up a whole new customer base to Xiaomi. Both the devices will now be available at over 240 Big Bazaar stores across India.

As part of the celebration, Xiaomi is offering Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 at special prices and if you are an ICICI Bank debit/credit card holder, you could avail special offers. Plus, customers also have the option to buy at No cost EMI.

Manu Jain, vice-president and Managing Director, Xiaomi India tweeted, "Mi Fans can buy Xiaomi at special prices at Big Bazaar stores, plus No cost EMI offers, and offers on all ICICI Bank cards."

Mi Fans can buy @Xiaomi phones at a special prices at @BigBazaar stores, plus No Cost EMI offers, & offers on all @ICICIBank cards. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/zwJO7NWXfe — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 11, 2017

Both the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4 have been very popular in the India. The company has reportedly sold more than 1 million units of the Redmi Note 4 in just 2 days of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, and the Redmi 4 which is available on Amazon.in also sold a million units during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.