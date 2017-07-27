Xiaomi is keeping itself busy with series of new product launches. The most recent one that took the internet by storm is the Mi 5X with dual cameras. While Indians are still in the dark about the launch of Mi 6 and the new Mi 5X, there are some star products to keep shoppers busy.

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 continue to be the popular budget smartphones in India. The company recently launched Mi Max 2, but it caters to a different set of audience and effectively costs more than the Redmi smartphones launched this year.

Anyone looking for affordable smartphones can rest their quest with one of the three Redmi smartphones available in the market. Due to extreme demand for the phones, the Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A are still sold in periodic flash sales. It's surprising since the phones were launched as early as beginning of this year.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was the first to be launched this year in January, followed by Redmi 4A's release in March and then the Redmi 4 series in May. All the smartphones have managed to set their own records. Their availability has been limited to flash sales on Amazon.in and Mi.com, and the tradition continues.

If you have been waiting patiently to buy one of the three Redmi smartphones, here's your chance.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is available on Amazon.in for Rs. 5,999. Both Grey and Gold variants of the phone are listed as in stock, but if you miss this chance then the next sale is on August 3 at 12 p.m. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is not available on Amazon, but it can be bought from Mi.com. Finally, the Redmi 4 flash sale will be hosted on Amazon.in on July 28 at 12 p.m.

If you are tired of the flash sale fiasco, Xiaomi has a pre-order system where buyers can place an order for any of the three Redmi smartphones and get the shipment within 5 business days. Pre-orders for Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A opens on Friday, July 28, at 12 p.m.

As per the rules of pre-ordering, buyers must make the payment online. Not more than 2 products are allowed per pre-order.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi 4A costs Rs. 5,999. The Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants: 2GB + 32GB for Rs. 9,999; 3GB + 32GB for Rs. 10,999 and 4GB + 64GB for Rs. 12,999. The Redmi 4 starts at Rs. 6,999 for 2GB + 16GB configuration, Rs. 8,999 for 3GB + 32GB and Rs. 10,999 for 4GB + 64GB.