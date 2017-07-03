Xiaomi smartphones are extremely popular in India and it is quite difficult to purchase one. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A are being sold via flash sales through e-commerce websites. Even with such controlled sales, Xiaomi has managed to sell millions.

In its recent feat, Xiaomi revealed that it has sold 1 million units of the Redmi 4 smartphones in just 30 days. This is quite an achievement but Redmi phones have easily managed to cross millions – thanks to their great value for money, specs and features.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched in India in May and went on sale in the same month. The handset is exclusively available on Mi.com and Amazon India, but on specific days. Several flash sales have passed and the company seemed to continue the trend with yet another one.

When will Redmi 4 be available next?

If you're planning to buy the Redmi 4 smartphone, mark your calendar for Tuesday, July 4. The affordable smartphone will be available from 12 pm onwards. Considering previous flash sales, it is best to be punctual about the sale timings or there's a good chance you'll miss the sale window once again.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes in three variants: 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM. All the models are priced competitively at 6,999, Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. For the price, the specs offered by Xiaomi in the Redmi 4 makes it the most valued budget smartphone in the market.

Is Redmi 4 worth it?

To refresh your memory, here's a quick rundown of all the Redmi 4 specifications:

Xiaomi Redmi 4 features a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass, a 13MP rear snapper with LED flash and a 5MP front camera. The handset has a metal unibody and a fingerprint scanner located at the back of the device.

The Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and supports 4G VoLTE bands and dual SIM cards. The Xiaomi smartphone poses a tough challenge for Lenovo K5 Plus, K6 Power, Moto E3 Power, 5.5-inch Asus Zenfone Go and Moto C Plus among others.