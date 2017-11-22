Xiaomi has finally announced the release of MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM V9.1.1.0.NAMMIEI based on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system to its popular budget smartphone Redmi 4 Global (India Version).

The much-awaited announcement comes as the Chinese technology giant released the MIUI 9 global ROM update to several devices, including Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5 and Mi 5s, Mi Max 2, and Mi Mix 2.

Also read: Xiaomi MIUI 9 global ROM stable release schedule

The MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM V9.1.1.0.NAMMIEI update for the Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes with features like deep-level system optimisations, new icons, new animations for launching and exiting apps, split screen, and improved silent mode.

Those of you who have Global Stable ROM can flash the MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM on their Redmi 4 Global (India Version) by following the link provided at the end of the story.

However, Xiaomi has said that "this ROM is not for Redmi 4 Prada, Prime and 4A."

It may be noted that Xiaomi is bringing MIUI 9 stable ROM to dozens of its handsets, and those include: Mi Note 3, Mi Mix 2, Mi 5, Mi Mix (1st Gen), Mi 4i, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro, Mi 5s, Mi 5c Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 2 , Mi Max, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm chipset variant), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek chipset model), Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm Snapdragon chip), Redmi 4A, Redmi Y1, and Redmi Y1 Lite.

Guide to flash Xiaomi Redmi 4 Global (India Version)