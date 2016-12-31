Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime have been selling like hotcakes on Flipkart. Due to the extreme demand, the handsets haven't been available for immediate purchase. But interested buyers can be rest assured that the phones will be available on Flipkart soon.

According to the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime product listings on Flipkart, the next sale date has been set for January 4, 2017. The handsets will be available in limited stocks, so it is best to order the phones as soon as they are available at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Axis bank customers can avail a five percent off on both Redmi smartphones. Redmi 3S is the cheaper version, costing Rs 6,999, while Redmi 3S Prime sells for Rs 8,999. The specifications truly justify both phones given the current trend of the Indian smartphone market.

There isn't much difference between the two phones, but it is worth considering before buying either one. Redmi 3S Prime additionally offers a fingerprint scanner, 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage, while the cheaper Redmi 3S model comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage without the fingerprint scanner.

The rest of the specifications remain unchanged. Both the phones have a standard metallic design, a 5-inch HD IPS display, a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front snapper for selfies. Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 chipset with Adreno 505 GPU for graphics and a 4,100mAh battery.

Dual SIM card support and 4G LTE support is standard in both the phones. Buyers can choose from gold, dark grey and silver colour options, all of which are expected to be available in the next sale on Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime are also available on Mi.com, but they are currently out of stock (as of this writing). There is no information on when the phones will be available next on the site, which means buying the phones on Flipkart next week is the safest bet for now.