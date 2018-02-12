It's been close to a week since Xiaomi confirmed to host the company's first product launch event of 2018 on February 14. Since then, several teasers and reports have surfaced online indicating Redmi Note 5 series will most likely break covers in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 14. But, the company is reportedly planning to debut a new product range in the country, as well.

Ankit Chugh, founder of Review Center India blog, in a series of tweets, revealed the specifications of the Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro and also claimed Xiaomi will unveil the much-awaited Mi TV series in India.

Xiaomi has been rumored to launch Mi TV in India for past for a couple of years now, but due lack of proper after-sale service infrastructure, it got delayed. Now, that the company has expanded Hi Homes and Mi Partnership along with dedicated service centers across the country and is all set to bring the feature-rich television series.

Co-incidentally, at the time of writing, Xiaomi just released the teaser confirming Mi TV launch on Twitter. It looks super thin. There is no word on what Mi TV version or hardware specification it will come with, but news of its debut has sparked off excitement among fans.

Like Redmi and Mi series phones, Mi TV too has a huge following in China for its top-notch features and yet cost less than half the top-brands like Samsung and LG. It won't be a surprise if the Mi TV disrupts the home entertainment business arena in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 series: All you need to know

The company is reportedly planning to debut two phones, one a generic Redmi Note 5 and a top-end Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The standard version will sport a 5.7-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and come packed Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.5 OS, hybrid SI slots, 3.5mm audio jack, single 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 5 Pro series will flaunt a 5.9-inch/5.7-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under-the-hood, it is expected come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 3.5mm audio jack, 12MP+5MP dual-camera on the back, a 20MP shooter on the front and a 4,000mAh (or more).

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Xiaomi products.