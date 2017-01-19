Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi launched the new budget mobile dubbed as the Redmi Note 4 in New Delhi on January 19.

As rumoured, Xiaomi has altered the Redmi Note 4's CPU configuration for the Indian market. Unlike the Chinese variant, which houses MediaTek Helio X20 SoC (System-on-Chip), the India-bound model is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU and Adreno 506 GPU. The rest of the specifications, such as the screen, RAM, camera and battery capacity, are expected to be the same as seen in the original model.

It flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,100mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.

It has to noted that Redmi Note 4's battery is almost same as that of the Redmi Note 3 (4,050). But, it will have 25 percent more battery life compared to its predecessor thanks to low-power consumption capability of 14nm (nano-meter) class FinFET architecture-based Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, claims Jai Mani, lead product manager, Xiaomi India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants -- 2GB RAM +32GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage -- for Rs. 9,999, Rs, 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. They will come in three attractive colour options— Dark Grey, Gold and Matte Black.

There's one little surprise...

Xiaomi is ready with Android Nougat preview software for the Redmi Note 4. It will be made available via manual download option during the first flash sale, which is scheduled to go live on January 23 exclusively via Flipkart and Mi.com.

