Xiaomi is already in the headlines for its upcoming Redmi Note 4 launch on January 19, but the company is secretly working on another smartphone poised to impress fans.

Xiaomi Mi MIX concept phone, which was well-received by critics and fans, is due for an early update. The bezel-less smartphone is expected to get a hardware upgrade, making it a strong competitor to upcoming 2017 flagships in the market.

According to a new Geekbench listing, a powerful Mi MIX smartphone is in the making. The handset is expected to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, which was launched earlier in the month and expected to be seen in handsets in the first half of the year.

Apart from Asus, Samsung and other known brands, Xiaomi is also going to leverage the advance capabilities of the new chipset, which is a complete power-packed performer compared to its rivals and predecessors.

Xiaomi Mi MIX with Snapdragon 835 is expected to be called MIX Evo, which will also boast 4GB RAM and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based MIUI skin. While the original Mi MIX also had the same 4GB RAM and Android Marshmallow configuration, the upgraded chipset will elevate the levels of performance on the new "Evo" variant.

It remains unclear if the Chinese tech giant would also pack the SD835 in its Mi MIX Pro, which came with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. Other details of the handset are also scarce at the moment, but it will largely be derived from the original Mi MIX in terms of design.

The Mi MIX Evo could feature a ceramic unibody with bezel-less display and 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Mi MIX's design was the strongest USP of the handset, and the company won't easily let go of it in the succeeding model.

The latest leak is a proof that the company is indeed testing the new Mi MIX Evo, but the launch date of the phone is not clear. It will be interesting if Xiaomi could manage to surprise us all by launching the phone at MWC 2017, which is touted as the biggest smartphone event.