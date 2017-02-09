In December 2016, Xiaomi commenced alpha testing of Android Nougat on its flagship phone Mi Mix and the company might soon release the update to public.

Xiaomi Mi Mix running Android Nougat has appeared on the popular Geekbench performance site, hinting the testing is in its final stages. The new Google mobile OS– with performance tweaks and improved efficiency– has helped Mi Mix score 1737 and 4117 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

So, when will Xiaomi Mi Mix get Android Nougat MIUI 9.0?

Xiaomi will give the final nod once the company weeds out all bugs.

If Xiaomi had gone by their release pattern, the roll out should have happened by January end. It looks like Xiaomi has faced some issues with the source code. The appearance of Mi Mix on Geekbench site points to a February end or early March release.

What will Android Nougat MIUI 9.0 bring to Xiaomi Mi Mix?

The new Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.0 software brings much needed Vulkan API for 3D graphics, night mode (to lessen the strain on eyes for reading messages at night), bundled notification, VR (Virtual Reality) mode, multi-window options, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, over 1500 Emojis, personalised settings and smarter notifications to enhance user experience.

Other Xiaomi devices billed to receive the new update include Mi 5s, 5s Plus, Mi Note 2, Mi Note (1st Gen), Redmi 2 and later models like Redmi Note 2 and Note 3 series.

Watch this space for the latest news on Xiaomi products and Android Nougat update release details.