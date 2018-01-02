Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 — one of the most beautifully designed flagship smartphones of 2017, and Xiaomi's most expensive smartphone till date — just became a little more affordable.

The high-end bezel-less smartphone has received a permanent price cut in India and is now available for Rs 32,999 via offline retailers.

As of now, the new price is applicable only on Mi Mix 2 units purchased via the offline market, but Xiaomi is expected to officially announce the price cut soon and make it applicable on online channels – Flipkart and Mi.com — as well.

The Mi Mix 2 (REVIEW) was launched in India in October 2017 in a single variant featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and was priced Rs 35,999. The new price represents a generous cut of Rs 3,000, which makes the phone a much more attractive option compared to others in the same price band — especially the OnePlus 5T, which is currently ruling the segment.

Xiaomi last year announced similar price cuts on many of its smartphones, starting with the Mi Max 2 phablet, followed by the Redmi Note 4 and more recently the Mi A1 Android One smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with a beautiful ceramic body with almost zero bezels on the top and the sides of the phone. The phone, however, has a slightly bigger "bottom chin", which also houses the 5MP front-facing selfie camera.

The absence of the top bezel also means the earpiece uses a "hidden sound-guided speaker" that resonates sound through the display and frame.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specifications

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a ceramic body with a high-grade aluminium frame and an 18K gold -plated camera ring at the rear panel.

It sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels (at 403ppi) and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (non-expandable).

On the optics front, the Mi Mix 2 does not come with a dual-camera setup at the back, but only a single 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25 micron pixels, 4-axis OIS and an f/2.0 aperture.

On the front, there is a 5MP shooter (like the Mi A1) which is a bit disappointing, but it comes with facial recognition function that can also be used to unlock the phone.

Connectivity options on the Mi MIX 2 smartphone include 4G VoLTE with support for 43 LTE bands, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11c, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, USB Type-C connectivity and dual-SIM support.

The Mi Mix 2 does not skip on any sensors and includes all the major sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, ultrasonic proximity sensor and even a barometer.

The handset is backed by a 3,400mAh battery, measures 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm, and weighs 185 grams (thanks to the ceramic body).

The Mi Mix 2 runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, but an Oreo update shouldn't be far.