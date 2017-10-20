In August, Xiaomi had launched the beta version of the Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 to select Mi and Redmi series devices and later to all eligible devices in a phased manner.

Now, it looks like the company is ready with a fully optimised public version of the MIUI. MIUI Marketing Deputy Director Huang Longzhon has shared the screen-shot of the latest software running on Mi 6 on Weibo (via Gizmo China) and is expected to be rolled out to the public en masse in coming days.

Considering the previous release pattern, Xiaomi, after rolling out the beta version, takes a little over two months to deploy the final version. So, if this is taken as any indication, it is expected to dispatch the software by the end of October or early November.

The company is also expected to first release MIUI 9 Chinese version in the local market and later to global smartphone models sold in Europe and Asia and other select regions.

Here's what's coming in Android Nougat-based MIUI 9:

The Android 7.0 Nougat comes with Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated its own in-house developed value-added features such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations), Smart assistance (to locate the anything from apps to information), two steps for all the vital information, people just need to copy and paste the keyword and get the information on that topic.

Complete list of Xiaomi Mi & Redmi series phones eligible for MIUI 9 update:

Xiaomi Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.0.2.0 firmware is coming to Mi Mix 2 (global version), Mi Note 3, Mi MIX, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro Mi 5 , Mi 5s, Mi 5c Mi 5s Plus , Mi Max 2 , Mi Max, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm chipset variant), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek chipset model), Mi 4i, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime and Redmi 4A.

