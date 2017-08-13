As promised, Xiaomi has commenced rolling out the much anticipated Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM to Mi and Redmi series devices.

As a part of the first phase, Xiaomi has released the new software update to the company's flagship Mi 6 and the bestselling mid-range phone Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm CPU model).

What's coming in Android Nougat-based MIUI 9?

The new MIUI 9 confirmed to get Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated its own in-house developed value-added features such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations), Smart assistance (to locate the anything from apps to information), two steps for all the vital information, people just need to copy and paste the keyword and get the information on that topic.

MIUI 9 also makes the phone work smoothly without any lags by dynamic resource allocation based on app's priority level and also make the apps to launch faster.

How to install MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM on Xiaomi devices:

The new update is available both OTA (Over-The-Air) and also flash-able factory image for manual installation.

MIUI 9 installation via OTA

Registered Xiaomi device owners just have to go to Settings>> Updater app >> check for software update.

Manual installation of MIUI 9:

If you are not getting any notification, they he/she can manually flash the firmware via PC.

Prerequisite:

Before going ahead with manual installation, the users are advised to back up the all the information of the phone, as there are chances that if the installation goes wrong, it might wipe clean everything in the device. Also, please wipe all data in Recovery mode if you want to update to a discontinuous ROM version, or downgrade to an older ROM version using MIUI full ROM pack.

Step 1:

Download the latest MIUI ROM file Download (HERE) in to your PC

Step 2:

Connect your Xiaomi device to the Windows PC/laptop via a micro USB cable, and copy the ROM file downloaded in Step 1 into the folder 'downloaded_rom' in the internal storage of your device.

Step 3:

Launch 'Updater' app on your device：

MIUI 6/7/8：Click the '...' icon at the top-right corner, select 'Choose update package', and choose the ROM file you've put in 'downloaded_rom' in Step 2.

MIUI V5：Press the Menu button, select 'Choose update package', and choose the ROM file you've put in 'downloaded_rom' in Step 2.

Step 4:

After selecting the MIUI 9 ROM file, your Xiaomi device will begin upgrading. Once the installation is complete, the phone automatically boots to the new version. If your home screen turns to the image seen below, it means the MIUI 9 has successfully installed in your device and good to go.

Next in line to receive Xiaomi MIUI 9 update:

In the second phase, the company will the released the firmware to Mi MIX, Mi Note 2 , Mi 5 , Mi 5s , Mi 5s Plus , Mi Max 2 , Mi Max and the Redmi 4/4X.

In the third stage, the Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm chipset variant), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek chipset model), Mi 4i, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime and the Redmi 4A.

When exactly will the general public recieve the final MIUI 9 update?

If history is any indication, Xiaomi will take a few weeks or a month to take to feed-back from the registered beta testers and weed out bugs (if any) and optimise the software. Once convinced that there are no glitches, it will finally roll out the bug-free version to the public. So, the owners can expect the MIUI 9 update to reach their Xiaomi device, most probably in September or early October.

