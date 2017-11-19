As promised, Xiaomi has begun rolling out the Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 Global ROM stable version to the company's two flagship phones in India.

The company's official software Twitter handle MIUI India announced that the new software is released to the Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix (1st Gen) and the Mi 5. It is available on both OTA (Over-The-Air) and also flash-able factory image for manual installation.

However, the company has stalled the MIUI 9 Global ROM roll-out for new Redmi Y1 and the Y1 Lite after discovering critical bugs which happen to affect the performance of the devices. Xiaomi is expected to conduct another test to weed out the glitches before releasing the update to the public, which according to the company is expected to happen in a couple of days.

Here's how to install MIUI 9 Global ROM via OTA on your Xiaomi phones:

Xiaomi device owners just have to go to Settings>> Updater app >> check for software update.

If you are not getting any notification, they he/she can manually flash the firmware (down-loadable file: HERE) via PC by following the procedure (HERE).

What's coming in Xiaomi MIUI 9 Global ROM update?

As said before, Xiaomi MIUI 9 Global ROM is based on Google's Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with the latest security improvements, value-added features such as multi-window options, night mode and bundled notification among others.

In addition to the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated its own in-house developed custom options such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations), Smart assistance (to locate the anything from apps to information), two steps for all the vital information, people just need to copy and paste the keyword and get the information on that topic.

The new MIUI 9 also comes with New Gallery app having image editing tools, filters, photo collage; a separate Mi Drop cloud storage app, Do Not Disturb mode, App vault to secure all most-used applications in one folder, split screen (compatible with select applications only), new widget options, Home screen editing options and more.

MIUI 9 also makes the phone work smoothly without any lags by dynamic resource allocation based on app's priority level and also make the apps to load faster than before.

Xiaomi India with its dedicated software engineering team at its R&D facility in Bengaluru, has also developed tailor-made features to improve user-experience for local users in the MIUI 9 Global ROM, including the Hindu festival cards, Panchang calendar, stickers and many more.

Other Xiaomi devices eligible for MIUI 9 update:

Besides the Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix (1st Gen), and Mi 5, Xiaomi MIUI 9.0.2.0 firmware is coming to Mi Note 3, Mi Mix (1st Gen), Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro, Mi 5s, Mi 5c Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 2 , Mi Max, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm chipset variant), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek chipset model), Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm Snapdragon chip), Mi 4i, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime and Redmi 4A.

