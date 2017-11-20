Xiaomi had released the Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 global ROM update to Mi Mix 2, Mi 5 and Mi Mix (1st Gen) last week, and now, the company is slated to roll out the firmware to another batch of devices on November 20.

As per the official support page, Xiaomi MIUI 9 global ROM stable is slated to be deployed to the company's popular budget phone Redmi 4 along with big-screen Mi Max (generic) and its top-end Mi Max Prime model, at least in India.

There is no word on whether Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite will be part of this phase. For those unaware, Xiaomi was supposed to release MIUI 9 to the aforementioned two devices last week, but was delayed due to the discovery of a critical bug affecting the performance. The company had claimed, to release the rectified version in a couple of days, but has not made any new announcement so far.

What's coming in Xiaomi MIUI 9 global ROM update?

As said before, Xiaomi MIUI 9 global ROM is based on Android Nougat and brings Google's latest security improvements and value-added features such as multi-window options, night mode and bundled notification, among others.

In addition to the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated its own in-house developed custom options such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations), Smart assistance (to locate the anything from apps to information), two steps for all the vital information, people just need to copy and paste the keyword and get the information on that topic.

The new MIUI 9 also comes with New Gallery app having image editing tools, filters, photo collage; a separate Mi Drop cloud storage app, Do Not Disturb mode, App vault to secure all most-used applications in one folder, split screen (compatible with select applications only), new widget options, Home screen editing options and more.

MIUI 9 also makes the phone work smoothly without any lags by dynamic resource allocation based on app's priority level and also make the apps to load faster than before.

Xiaomi India, which has a dedicated R&D facility in Bengaluru, has created tailor-made features to improve user-experience for local users in the MIUI 9 Global ROM, including the Hindu festival cards, Panchang calendar, stickers and many more.

However, it has to be noted that some devices, particularly low-end models will not be able to get all the MIUI 9 features due to hardware constraints.

Here's how to check for MIUI 9 Global ROM OTA update on your Xiaomi phones:

Xiaomi device owners just have to go to Settings>> Updater app >> check for software update.

If you are not getting any notification, then you can manually flash the firmware (we will share down-loadable file link, once the company makes it available, HERE) via PC by following the procedure (HERE).

Xiaomi devices eligible for MIUI 9 update:

Xiaomi MIUI 9.0.2.0 firmware is coming to Mi Note 3, Mi Mix 2, Mi 5, Mi Mix (1st Gen), Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro, Mi 5s, Mi 5c Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 2 , Mi Max, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm chipset variant), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek chipset model), Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm Snapdragon chip), Mi 4i, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime and Redmi 4A.

