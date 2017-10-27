Earlier in the week, Xiaomi confirmed the launch of new Selfie camera-oriented phone series in India on November 2 and it also teased that a few more surprise announcements could be expected on the coming Thursday.

Now, Xiaomi's official software Twitter handle MIUI India has tweeted that the company will be releasing the much-anticipated MIUI 9 global ROM next week.

Manu Kumar Jain, vice president (global) of Xiaomi, also posted a selfie with several artocles on table and most prominent of them were the number 9 and Mi Mix 2. Going by the hints, Xiaomi is most likely to roll-out MIUI 9 first to the flagship bezel-less phone and later to other devices in stages in coming months.

Other Xiaomi devices eligible for MIUI 9 update:

Besides the Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi MIUI 9.0.2.0 firmware is coming to Mi Mix 2 (global version), Mi Note 3, Mi MIX, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro Mi 5 , Mi 5s, Mi 5c Mi 5s Plus , Mi Max 2 , Mi Max, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm chipset variant), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek chipset model), Mi 4i, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime and Redmi 4A.

Yes! You guessed it right.



Surprise #1: Global MIUI 9 is coming to India on 2nd Nov. Are you excited? ?#MIUI9 #LightningFast ⚡ https://t.co/l2VxaRrd2y — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 27, 2017

What's coming in Xiaomi MIUI 9 update?

For those unaware, Xiaomi MIUI 9 is based on Google's Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with the latest security improvements, multi-window options, night mode and bundled notification, among others.

In addition to the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated its own value-added features that are developed in-house, such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations) and Smart assistance (to locate the anything from apps to information). It takes only two steps to get all the vital information --people just need to copy and paste the keyword and get the information on that topic.

More features, particularly tailor-made options to improve user experience for Indian customers, are coming in MIUI 9 global ROM, but will be fully revealed on November 2.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Google Android Nougat MIUI 9 release schedule and Xiaomi products.