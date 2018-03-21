After completing the release of MIUI 9.2 Global ROM for all the eligible Mi and Redmi series devices, Xiaomi has commenced another round with latest MIUI 9.5 version.

Xiaomi has announced they have started rolling out the MIUI 9.5 Global ROM for Redmi Note 4/4X (with Qualcomm chipset) already while few other (details below) devices are slated to get the ROM before the end of this month.

It has to be noted that the new software version is based on Android Nougat, not the latest Android Oreo. However, the firmware comes with a lot of customization features, latest Google security patch, Quick Reply, revamped notification center with new shade and more.

Xiaomi device owners can check for OTA update by following the procedure below:

Step 1: If you get the update notification (build number: MIUI 9.5), select "yes" and download it

Step 2: Once downloaded, select "install" and follow the procedure as requested on the screen

The company has confirmed that it will be releasing the new MIUI 9.5 Global ROM update to 30 devices in Redmi and Mi series.

Here is the ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) of MIUI 9.5 Global ROM update for Xiaomi Mi and Redmi series:

Late March (already in progress):

The Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 3 (with Qualcomm CPU), Redmi Note 4/4X (with Qualcomm processor), Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi 3S, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 (with MediaTek chipset)

Early April:

The Redmi Note 5A Prime/Redmi Y1, Redmi Note 5A/Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Mi Max 2, Mi 5, Redmi 4X, Mi 6 and Mi MIX 2

Mid-April:

The Mi Note 2, Mi 5s, Mi MIX, Mi Note 3, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 4, Mi 3, Mi 4

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Xiaomi.