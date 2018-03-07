Highlights

Stay tuned for all the details about the TVs' specs, features, and comparisons.

Both TVs will be available twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday.

Both Mi TV 4A models will be available starting March 13, 2018, on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home

43-inch Mi TV 4A costs Rs 22,999

32-inch Mi TV 4A costs Rs 13,999

3x HDMI, 3x USB ports in 43-inch Mi TV 4A

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A (32) comes with PatchWall OS

1GB RAM 8 GB storage configuration on both TVs.

Mi TV 4A undergoes 20 quality checks.

Xiaomi unveils 32-inch & 43-inch MI TV 4A.

Is it going to be Mi TV 4C (43) or Mi TV 4A (32 or 40)? We are about to find out.

Xiaomi Mi Product Launch even is about to begin. The company is showing its Mi LED TV 4 (55).

Xiaomi's upcoming "Mi Product Launch" event is only a few minutes away. The China-based tech titan is expected to launch a new smart television in India, hoping to repeat the success of its first 4K smart LED TV in the country – the Mi TV 4.

Several rumors and speculations have already outlined the possibility of what to expect from Xiaomi's Wednesday launch event. Xiaomi is touting a smarter, slimmer and sleeker TV with amazing sound.

The company could either launch a 43-inch Mi TV 4C or an ultra-affordable 32-inch Mi TV 4A, which in both cases support Xiaomi's teaser hashtag #SwitchToSmart.

International Business Times, India, will be bringing you live coverage from Xiaomi's new TV launch event 3 pm onwards on Wednesday, March 7. All the latest updates will appear at the top. You can also watch the live-stream on the company's official website as well as on Facebook and Mi Community Forum.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C or Mi TV 4A?

Xiaomi has a wider portfolio of smart LED TVs in China, but the 43-inch Mi TV 4C, 32-inch Mi TV 4A, and the newly-launched 40-inch Mi TV 4A make the perfect fit. The TVs' affordable pricing bundled with top-of-the-line features will attract Indian consumers. The 43-inch Mi TV 4C leaked on Mi.com recently and revealed a price tag of Rs 27,999. The Mi TV 4A 32-inch variant costs ¥1099 ($163) in China and the 40-inch model was launched at ¥1699 (around ₹17,500).

Below are the key features of Mi TV 4C and Mi TV 4A

43-inch Mi TV 4C

43-inch Full HD (1920x1080p) display

60Hz refresh rate

6.5ms latency

4000:1 contrast ratio

178-degree viewing angle

9mm thick

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor

Mali-T450 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.2

Dolby and DTS Audio

HDR 10 and HLG

Android-based PatchWall OS

32-inch Mi TV 4A

32-inch HD (1,366 x 768p) display

60Hz refresh rate

178-degree viewing angle

1.5GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processor

Mali-450 MP3 GPU

1GB RAM

4GB storage

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2x HDMI, 2x 5W stereo speakers, USB, Ethernet, AV ports

Android-based PatchWall OS

40-inch Mi TV 4A

40-inch Full HD display

178-degree viewing angle

1.5GHz Amlogic L962-H8X quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB storage

Mali-450 MP3 GPU

Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Bluetooth remote with voice commands

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 2x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet.

