Highlights
- Both TVs will be available twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday.
- Both Mi TV 4A models will be available starting March 13, 2018, on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home
- 43-inch Mi TV 4A costs Rs 22,999
- 32-inch Mi TV 4A costs Rs 13,999
- 3x HDMI, 3x USB ports in 43-inch Mi TV 4A
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A (32) comes with PatchWall OS
- 1GB RAM 8 GB storage configuration on both TVs.
- Mi TV 4A undergoes 20 quality checks.
- Xiaomi unveils 32-inch & 43-inch MI TV 4A.
- Xiaomi Mi Product Launch even is about to begin. The company is showing its Mi LED TV 4 (55).
Xiaomi's upcoming "Mi Product Launch" event is only a few minutes away. The China-based tech titan is expected to launch a new smart television in India, hoping to repeat the success of its first 4K smart LED TV in the country – the Mi TV 4.
Several rumors and speculations have already outlined the possibility of what to expect from Xiaomi's Wednesday launch event. Xiaomi is touting a smarter, slimmer and sleeker TV with amazing sound.
The company could either launch a 43-inch Mi TV 4C or an ultra-affordable 32-inch Mi TV 4A, which in both cases support Xiaomi's teaser hashtag #SwitchToSmart.
International Business Times, India, will be bringing you live coverage from Xiaomi's new TV launch event 3 pm onwards on Wednesday, March 7. All the latest updates will appear at the top. You can also watch the live-stream on the company's official website as well as on Facebook and Mi Community Forum.
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C or Mi TV 4A?
Xiaomi has a wider portfolio of smart LED TVs in China, but the 43-inch Mi TV 4C, 32-inch Mi TV 4A, and the newly-launched 40-inch Mi TV 4A make the perfect fit. The TVs' affordable pricing bundled with top-of-the-line features will attract Indian consumers. The 43-inch Mi TV 4C leaked on Mi.com recently and revealed a price tag of Rs 27,999. The Mi TV 4A 32-inch variant costs ¥1099 ($163) in China and the 40-inch model was launched at ¥1699 (around ₹17,500).
Below are the key features of Mi TV 4C and Mi TV 4A
43-inch Mi TV 4C
43-inch Full HD (1920x1080p) display
60Hz refresh rate
6.5ms latency
4000:1 contrast ratio
178-degree viewing angle
9mm thick
1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor
Mali-T450 GPU
3GB RAM
32GB storage
Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 4.2
Dolby and DTS Audio
HDR 10 and HLG
Android-based PatchWall OS
32-inch Mi TV 4A
32-inch HD (1,366 x 768p) display
60Hz refresh rate
178-degree viewing angle
1.5GHz quad-core Cortex A53 processor
Mali-450 MP3 GPU
1GB RAM
4GB storage
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2x HDMI, 2x 5W stereo speakers, USB, Ethernet, AV ports
Android-based PatchWall OS
40-inch Mi TV 4A
40-inch Full HD display
178-degree viewing angle
1.5GHz Amlogic L962-H8X quad-core processor
1GB RAM
8GB storage
Mali-450 MP3 GPU
Dolby Audio, DTS-HD
Bluetooth remote with voice commands
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 2x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet.
