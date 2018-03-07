After days of teasing, Xiaomi is finally set to bring the new Mi TV series in India later on Wednesday (March 7). Unlike earlier, the company is not hosting an event to unveil the new model; instead, the products will be revealed live via webcast online.

Xiaomi has opened a dedicated Mi TV launch page to live steam the product announcement and is scheduled to go live at 3:00 pm afternoon.

Mi Product Launch: What to expect?

There is no official word on which Mi TV series model will make its debut, but rumors are rife that the company might release smaller 43-inch Mi TV 4C on Wednesday afternoon.

Even the company's mi.com e-store had accidentally activated the Mi TV 4C sale page with price details, last week.

In the product page, Mi TV 4C was listed with 3GB RAM+32GB storage for Rs 27,999. It is an upgraded version of the original Mi TV 4C, which is already available in China for ¥1,849 (around Rs. 19,000), but with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Rest of the specifications remains same.

Other stipulated features include TV 4C comes Full HD resolution screen with HDR 10 support, HLG, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby, and DTS Audio. There's also a blue light-reducing mode so that it reduces strain on the viewers' eyes.

It will be powered by Android Open Source Project (AOSP)-based PatchWall assistant, which comes ingrained with deep learning AI technology to give personalized content-based recommendations and it is capable of intelligently connecting to set-top boxes.

The interesting thing about the PatchWall OS is that the user never has to use two remotes, one for the Mi TV and other to control STB (Set-Top-Box), as the operating system enables the Mi Remote to work as an STB controller. It can also control any HDMI device including Amazon Fire TV stick that supports CEC (Consumer Electronics Control).

There is also a possibility that Xiaomi might make a surprise announcement of 32-inch HD smart LED MI TV 4A.

Mi TV 4A 32-inch HD screen model is already available in China for ¥1,099 (approx. Rs 11,296) and is cheaper than its new Redmi Note 5 series. Having conquered the smartphone business in India, Xiaomi, if it does launch the aforementioned smart TV, is likely to give reigning leaders Samsung, LG, and Sony, a run for their money.

For those unaware, Mi TV 4A comes with the same AI-based PatchWall system having speech recognition capability. It means the owner can change channel or tune volume with voice commands.

Under-the-hood, it houses a 1.5GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, 1GB RAM, Mali-450 MP3 GPU, 4GB storage, and as far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Wi-Fi, a USB port, an Ethernet port, two HDMI ports, and an AV port.

Like the Mi TV 4 series, the upcoming television variant will be exclusively available on Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Here's how to watch Mi Product 2018 launch live stream:

Just visit the Mi TV launch event page at 3:00 pm HERE. Interested readers can also check our live coverage HERE.

