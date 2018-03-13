Xiaomi's budget Smart LED Mi TV 4A series is all set to go on sale in India on Tuesday.

The new Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series comes in two variants –32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch full HD—for Rs 13,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. Both will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Xiaomi's own e-store Mi.com at 12 pm.

Except the screen sizes and resolution, both the models have almost same internal hardware and support 15 different content partnerships, including those with Sony Liv, Voot, TVF, Hungama Play, Flickstree, Sun NXT, Zee5, Hotstar, Viu and Alt Balaji, across 12 Indic languages, resulting in a huge video content library with 500,000 hours (more than 55 years) of content to watch, of which 80 percent is free.

They are powered by a quad-core CPU with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and run on AOSP (Android Open Source Project)-based PatchWall assistant. It is a layer on top of Android TV OS which relies on deep learning AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to give content-based recommendations. The company claims that it is completely revamped from the scratch for the Indian market; PatchWall is also the first Smart TV OS in the world to intelligently connect to set-top boxes, allowing users to switch to any channel or specific TV show with just one click.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series also comes with easy-to-use 11-button Mi Remote with Universal Search for one-tap search and houses 2x10W dome stereo speakers with DTS HD support.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, Mi TV 4A 32-inch comes with 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, AV port and a headphone jack. Whereas, the 43-inch model has one extra USB port and an S/PDIF port.

With such top-notch features and cost-effective price-tag, Mi TV 4A series will be in high demand this flash sale. So, we have drawn up a guideline to help increase your odds of getting the Xiaomi smart television.

Here are some tips and tricks on how to make a purchase of Xiaomi Mi TV 4A on Flipkart and Mi Store flash sale:

Make sure you are registered with the e-commerce site hosting the flash sale (Flipkart and Mi.com)

Make sure to open the personal account on the e-commerce site few hours before the sale

Enter credit/debit card details and also the delivery address in the personal account before flash sale or else if the transaction doesn't end within a specific time frame, the device will be taken off the cart and passed on to the next eligible buyer

Keep an eye on the countdown clock of the flash sale and also refresh the webpage every few minutes to check whether the Internet connection is working or not

Once the clock strikes zero, press the buy button and check out as soon as possible

It has to be noted that Xiaomi has announced to host Mi TV 4A series flash sale twice every week, one on Tuesday and the other on Friday. The company has promised to increase the stocks and start open sale as soon as possible.

