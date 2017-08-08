Xiaomi's 2016 series flagship phablet Mi Note 2 made its debut in November, but its successor is likely to get a launch soon.

Technology blog My Drivers citing reliable sources claim that Xiaomi is planning to unveil Mi Note 3 by the end of August or early September. The tipster also claimed that the Chinese company is sourcing QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) super AMOLED screens from rival Samsung for the upcoming device.

With OLED-based display, Xiaomi can be able to make the big-screen phone slim like Mi Max 2 and yet offer a full-day battery, as it requires less power to brighten OLED screen.

As per the leaked image, Mi Note 3 looks stunning with a dual-edge curved screen. It features physical home-cum-fingerprint sensor on the front and a single camera-module on the back.

Other expected features include Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU, 8GB/6GB RAM and 4,000+ mAh battery.

In a related development, Xiaomi is all set to release Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 software update to Mi 6 and Note 4X and on August 11. The new firmware is expected to come with Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to the standard Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated its own in-house developed value-added features such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations), Smart assistance (to locate the anything from apps to information), two steps for all the vital information, people just need to copy and paste the keyword and get the information on that topic.

MIUI 9 also makes the phone work smoothly without any lags by dynamic resource allocation based on app's priority level and also make the apps to launch faster.

