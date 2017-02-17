Xiaomi is trying to recreate the magic it did with the original Mi MIX concept smartphone by launching a successor soon. The first official hint that the company is actually working on the device was given away by company's CEO Lei Jun on Wednesday.

In a Weibo post, Jun confirmed that the company is working on the Mi MIX successor, reportedly being called as Mi MIX II. Jun shared his excitement about meeting with French designer Philippe Starck, who widely contributed in designing the original Mi MIX. Jun's rendezvous with the designer can only mean that the company is working on the next-gen Mi MIX II.

"Today, I am pleased to meet again with international design master Philippe Starck, who introduced me the design concept of millet MIX next generation, and then we both will continue to explore how to make these exciting innovations as a reality The product. Come on, millet!" Jun wrote on Weibo (Translated).

We haven't heard much about the Mi MIX II, but according to Android Central, the device will feature 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. In a first, the display is going to take up entire front portion sans a physical button.

It is too soon to tell if Xiaomi has locked on to a final design for the Mi MIX II. The handset is expected to be launched in the second half of the year, meaning there could be several iterations of the smartphone until the company settles for a final one. There had also been rumours about a Mi MIX Nano in the works, but the company declined any such possibility.

Xiaomi launched the Mi MIX last year exclusive to the Chinese market. It features a 6.4-inch display with 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, a design which was applauded by the consumers and critics alike.

The Mi MIX was powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset with 4GB/6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, 16MP rear camera with dual LED flash, and a 5MP front snapper.