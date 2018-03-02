Xiaomi recently confirmed that it will be launching the much-awaited Mi Mix 2S smartphone on March 27.

The Chinese manufacturer a little while ago posted an image on its official Weibo account showing the AnTuTu benchmark score of its Snapdragon 845-powered flagship device.

And now, the Chinese manufacturer has posted a teaser video asking a question in Chinese, which when translated into English reads: "How fast is your Snapdragon 845?"

Now, we already know that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will be among the first devices that are powered by the latest Qualcomm chipset — the Snapdragon 845.

However, the manner in which the question is asked suggests that even though the Mix 2S will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 like most other flagships this year, it could offer comparatively better performance.

Last year, there were some reports that claimed Xiaomi and Qualcomm were working together to improve the performance of the Snapdragon 845 chipset. The latest development indicates that the Mi Mix 2S could be optimized to offer better performance than recently-unveiled Snapdragon 845-powered phones like Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+, Sony Xperia XZ2 and Asus ZenFone 5Z.

Xiaomi even went ahead and bragged on Weibo about the device's impressive average AnTuTu benchmarking score of 273,341.

The Mi Mix 2S which will succeed the Mi Mix 2, sporting a very radical bezel-less design with minimal bezels on all four sides. The device comes with an all-screen front obstructed only by the tiny front camera inset on the top right corner.

According to previously leaked specs, the Mix 2S sports a 6.01-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, a Sony IMX363 camera sensor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage.

The device is also said to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, although it could be just a UI feature. Apart from this, not much is known about the phone.

We will get to know more information regarding the phone as the launch nears.