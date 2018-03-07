Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2s, which is scheduled to make its debut on March 27, has made an unofficial appearance on a Chinese social media site. A Weibo user has leaked the Android flagship's photo with its predecessor, revealing key changes in the camera design.

In the photo, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is shown to have a capsule-like dual-camera module with an LED flash in the middle, strikingly similar to Apple iPhone X's design. Having said that, the dual-camera is sure to come with the Bokeh blur effect mode, which was sorely missed in the Mi Mix 2.

The 2017-series Xiaomi phone was one of the more gorgeous devices, with powerful internal hardware, but its camera wasn't on a par with the rival brands. This year, it looks like Xiaomi, having listened to the critics, has managed to improve the camera, which is a crucial feature in the highly-competitive flagship segment.

Another good news is that Xiaomi, unlike Apple, has kept the fingerprint sensor on the back, offering users more options to open the phone's screen-lock.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: What we know so far

As per recent reports, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s will sport a 6.01-inch FullView display having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution and a front-camera in the top-right corner.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come packed with a Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful processor to date. It will be backed by an Adreno 630 graphics engine, sumptuous 256GB storage, a very big 4,400mAh battery, 8GB RAM and the latest MIUI 9.8.2.1 OS.

In a related development, Xiaomi is planning to bring the Mi and Redmi series phones to the US. If things go as planned, they will enter the market by 2018-end or early 2019. The company might begin with the launch of the Mi Mix 2s.

But, it won't be smooth sailing for Xiaomi, as US lawmakers and agencies have security concerns over cyber espionage by the Chinese government using the company's user-information storage in local data centers.

