Xiaomi had earlier confirmed that the much-awaited Mi Mix 2s will be unveiled in China on March 27. In a bid to create hype around the launch, it was also revealed that the Android flagship will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core. Now, a photo of the device has surfaced online revealing its design language and some of its hardware.

Prominent tipster Slash Leaks has posted a raw image of the Xiaomi device, understood to be Mi Mix 2s. The photo reveals that the device has a massive 256GB storage, 4,400mAh battery, 8GB RAM, latest MIUI 9.8.2.1 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core and a 16MP rear-side camera.

It also shows that the device features 6.01 FullView display with full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution. It was recently seen in a leaked video.

What's interesting is that the user-interface will have Apple iPhone X-like gesture. In the clip, a user is seen doing the deep-press inverted L-like swipe gesture to see recently-opened apps on the display. The only difference between iPhone X and Mi Mix 2s is that the user has to swipe to the right side to see recent apps on the former and to the left on the latter.

Xiaomi's Mi Mix had made its debut in 2016 as a concept phone and was initially sold with a few hundred thousand units in China. It was a huge hit with stocks running out in a few seconds. It was the world's first phone to boast near-bezel-less display, way more futuristic than any other brand at that time and also helped Xiaomi shed its infamous 'Apple-copycat' tag.

Buoyed by the overwhelming response, it had come with a more refined version and made its way to India, Russia and some select markets in 2017.

In a role reversal, established players Samsung and Apple were forced to embrace the bezel-less design in the same year.

Now, the third generation model dubbed Mi Mix 2s was supposed to keep the original bezel-less design, but the video peeved off the fans, as they want Xiaomi Mi Mix series to maintain its unique identity and avoid mimicking rival phones' features.

With less than a month left before launch, more information and photos are expected to hit the internet soon.

