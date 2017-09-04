Xiaomi has started teasing its upcoming device Mi MIX 2 as its release date is drawing near. The company's CEO Lei Jun has now revealed the retail package of the device. It comes a day after the reports that mass production of the handset has begun.

The Chinese technology giant is expected to unveil the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 on September 11. However, not much is known about the device, including its key specifications.

Lei Jun has now published the retail box of the Mi MIX 2 codenamed as Millet MIX2 on Weibo.

There are contradictory reports on the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. It has been spotted on Geekbench site with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, and with 1,929 points on single-core and 6,431 points on multi-core tests. It was also reported that the handset will feature a 6.4-inch QHD screen with 2,560x1,440 pixels resolution, a 4GB/6GB./8GB RAM, a 128GB/256GB storage, a 19MP rear camera, a 13MP front-snapper and a 4,500mAh battery.

However, a report by GizChina has claimed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 will run Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, a 6.2-inch bezel-less display with a resolution of 2,960x1,440 pixels, 256GB storage, 20MP main camera, and 4,400mAh battery.

It remains to be seen if the details provided in the purported Mi MIX 2 screenshot obtained by the website turns out true as Qualcomm is yet to announce Snapdragon 836 chipset.