With just a few weeks left before the Xiaomi product launch event, flagship Mi Mix 2 has made its way to a performance testing site, which has revealed key features of the flagship device.

The Xiaomi device has been spotted at Geekbench and though the device name mentions just "Mi Mix", we believe it to be the 2017-series Mi Mix 2. The product description says the phone is powered by a processor 'MSM8998', which is, in fact, the official model number of Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful CPU to date. It has already been seen in the current crop of flagship phones, including HTC U11 and Samsung Galaxy S8 (S8+) series.

[Note: First generation Mi Mix comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor]

Now, it looks like Xiaomi Mi Mix will have the same powerful Qualcomm SoC (System-On-Chip) with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and 6GB RAM, and thanks to the PC-grade configuration, the device has managed to score impressive 1,929 and 6,431 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, on Geekbench.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: Most expected specifications

Like the previous edition, Xiaomi Mi Mix will have bezel-less display and its structure is confirmed to be developed by world renowned French designer Philippe Stark.

It is expected to come in crafted ceramic shell with 6.4-inch QHD (2560x1440p) screen and inside, a 19 MP primary camera, a 13 MP front snapper at the front and a 4500mAh battery.

In addition to 6 GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, the Mi Mix 2 is expected to come two other models— 4 GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

Watch this space for the latest news on Xiaomi products.