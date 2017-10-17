Xiaomi's long awaited android flagship Mi Mix 2 finally made its debut in India on October 17, but the stocks at Flipkart and the company's official e-store Mi.com/in went dry within minutes after the sale went live at 12:00 pm.

With a cost effective price of Rs 35,999, the Mi Mix 2 is a steal. It is a refined version of the original Mi Mix, which was more of a concept phone. The new Xiaomi phone, though small in size, comes with a gorgeous design language having bezel-less display. It flaunts a 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) LCD display having 80.3% body-to-screen ratio and 18:9 aspect ratio, thus guaranteeing rich viewing experience.

Inside, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,400mAh battery having Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

As far as the camera is concerned, the new Mi Mix 2 comes with a feature-rich 12MP shooter with dual-tone LED flash, 4-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and 4K video recording capability. On the front, it houses a decent 5MP snapper with wide-angle Field Of View (FOV) to take big group wefies.

Another notable aspect of the new Mi Mix 2 is its sound system. It boasts 'Cantilever Piezoelectric Ceramic Acoustic Technology' , which acts resonance booster pushing the audio in all direction both from metal frame in the sides and screen on the top, thus saving the company from drilling the big holes for ear-speaker on top and make also the device visually appealing. Xiaomi is said to have achieved the feat by using a 50mW membrane speaker, sound guiding tube, and a sound hole.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs. Competition

Feature-rich Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be up against the popular OnePlus 5 and Nokia 8, among others.

When will Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 back on sale in India?

Xiaomi's new Mi Mix 2 will go on sale again on October 24 on Flipkart and Mi Store. It will also be heading to Mi Home and all authorised brick-and-mortar shops in select cities of India from early November.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: