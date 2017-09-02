Hype around Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 has started gaining momentum, giving a hint that its release may not be far off. It has now emerged that the handset will run the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with MIUI 9 on top and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chipset under the hood.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is expected to be officially announced on September 11, but the Chinese technology giant hasn't revealed any detail about it so far.

According to a report by GizChina, screenshots of the purported Mi MIX 2 have been leaked with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, a 6.2-inch bezel-less display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels, 256GB storage, a 20MP main camera, and a 4,400mAh battery.

However, the screenshots are confusing, as Qualcomm is yet to announce a Snapdragon 836 chipset, while the Mi MIX 2 is just a few days away from seeing the light of the day.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 had earlier been spotted on Geekbench with Qualcomm a Snapdragon 835 processor, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, and with 1,929 points on single-core and 6,431 points on multi-core tests.

It was also reported that the handset would come in three variants — 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB + 256GB storage. It is also expected to sport a 6.4-inch QHD screen with 2,560x1,440 pixel resolution, a 19MP rear camera, a 13MP front-snapper and a 4,500mAh battery.