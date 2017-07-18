Xiaomi has finally launched its highly-anticipated Mi Max 2 smrtphone in India at Rs 16,999. The Mi Max 2 is touted to be a massive upgrade over its predecessor, given its visually stunning 6.44in display, a gigantic 5,300mAh battery and a feature-rich 12MP camera powered by Sony's IMX386 sensor.

Among other key features, the Mi Max 2 flaunts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The dual LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera with wide-angle lens on the front add to the charm.

Pricing and availability: How and where to buy online

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is already available for pre-orders via eBay India website for Rs 22,890. The item description on the website says 'new condition'. However, the company offered a retail price of Rs 16,999for the same variant.

So, the big question is whether you are willing to pay nearly Rs 6,000 extra to pre-order the handset just two days earlier than the official Mi India website. EBay India's estimated delivery date for the Mi Max 2 is set between 24 and 25 July.

On the other hand, the Mi India website will open its first flash sale for Mi Max 2 precisely at 10 am on July 20. Consequently, it depends on how excited you are in buying this handset and if you could wait until July 20 to get the handset at just Rs 16,999.

The handset will also be available for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq and paytm mall from July 27 onwards, besides brick-and-mortar stores like Poorvika, BigC, Sangeetha, LOT, Vijay Sales, and e-Zone on the same day.

Those who are residing outside India may go ahead and order the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 via xiaomidevice.com, wherein the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is selling at $277.99 while the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant will retail at $353.99.