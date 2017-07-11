Having savoured the huge success of mid-range Redmi Note 4 and the entry Redmi 4, Xiaomi is all set to launch a new big-screen smartphone in India, which many believe it to be the Mi Max 2.

The company is hosting a product launch event in New Delhi on July 18. Though it does not mention the device name, the not-so-cryptic message—"Big is Back" gives away the clue that the product in question is the Mi Max 2.

The Mi Max 2 was originally unveiled in China in late May and is the successor of the 6.4-inch Mi Max. It comes with several upgrades over its predecessor in terms of design, camera and most importantly, battery capacity. This new mammoth phone comes with a metal-clad body having 6.44-inch screen with full HD resolution and yet be able to be operated with single hand thanks to MIUI software which allows users to align operational area into smaller screen size.

As far as the design language is concerned, Mi Max 2 is slimmer and more visually appealing. Interestingly, Xiaomi has succeeded in incorporating bigger 5,300mAh cell, 10 percent more battery capacity than the first generation (4,850mAh). With such high capacity cell, Mi Max 2 will be able to run for two full days under mixed usage. It also comes with fast charging technology that makes the phone get charged from zero to 68 percent in just one hour.

It also boasts feature-rich 12MP camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, dual-LED flash and 5MP wide-angle snapper on the front. Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

How much will Xiaomi Mi Max 2 cost in India?

In China, The company is offering Mi Max 2 in two variants—64GB and 128GB—storages for ¥1699 ($247/€220/Rs.15,962) and ¥1999 ($291/€259/Rs.18,780), respectively.

On the other, the same device is expected to cost little more than Chinese variants considering the fact they will be taxed for importing it to India.

But, there is also strong possibility that the company is might offer the new Mi Max 2 with the same price-range, Xiaomi has two dedicated Foxconn-owned assembling plants in India. Previously released Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4 were actually assembled in India.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi Max 2:

Model Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Display 6.4-inch full HD (1920x1080p) IPS 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits with 72% NTSC colours gamut

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS-based MIUI 8.0 Processor 14nm architecture class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB Camera Main: 12MP with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 1.25µm pixel size, dual-tone LED flash

Front: 5MP camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture Battery 5,300mAh with Quick Charging v3.0 technology; zero to 68% within one hour Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Stereo speakers, dual-SIM slots (hybrid: microSD micros SIM 1 + Nano SIM card/microSD card), fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (dual band: 802.11ac: 2.4GHz/5GHZ; MIMO), Near Field Communication (NFC), Type-C USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS+GLONASS Dimensions 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm Weight 211g Price (in China) · 4GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1699 ($247/€220/Rs.15,962)

· 4GB RAM+128GB storage: ¥1999 ($291/€259/Rs.18,780)

