With Xiaomi expected to launch a new series of selfie-centric smartphones on November 2, the company has just made another announcement which shouldn't be go unnoticed. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has just received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 in India.

The latest price-drop means that the 6-inch smartphone could be yours for as low as Rs 13,999 on Mi.com starting today – October 30. Xiaomi had launched the Mi Max 2 in July this year for a launch price of Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 32GB internal storage and 4GB of RAM.

(Note: Currently, the 32GB variant is not listed on Flipkart, but is available on Mi.com).

The 64GB variant, which comes with 4GB of RAM, was priced at Rs 16,999 at launch. However, following the Rs 1,000 price-cut it is now available for Rs 15,999 on both Flipkart and Mi.com.

Manu Jain, managing Director and Vice President, Xiaomi India confirmed the permanent price-cut via Twitter on Monday. He tweeted, "BIG now costs less! Announcing a permanent price drop of Rs 1000 on both variants of #MiMax2."

BIG now costs less!



Announcing a permanent price drop of ₹1000 on both variants on #MiMax2 ??



The best selling >6" phone! Get one today. pic.twitter.com/4i9n6i8a5O — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 30, 2017

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering some additional offers on the 64GB variant to make the deal even better. The e-commerce giant is offering an exchange value of up to Rs 15,000 should you choose to buy the Mi Max 2 in exchange of your existing device.

You can also opt for Flipkart's Buyback Guarantee, which guarantees that you will get the best value when you exchange the Mi Max 2 to another smartphone with Flipkart in the future. The Flipkart Buyback Guarantee could be availed by paying an extra Rs 149 on top of the price and is valid for a year.

Additionally, if you are an Axis Bank Buzz credit card holder you could avail an extra five percent discount.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs:

To recall the specifications of the Mi Max 2, the smartphone sports a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Mi Max 2 is powered by the reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor along with Adreno 506 GPU.

In the camera department, there is a 12MP rear camera with f2.2 aperture and a dual-tone LED flash. Over at the front there is a 5MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.

The Mi Max 2 is not "Max" only because it sports that big 6.4-inch display, the handset also packs a powerful 5,300mAh battery to power the bigger screen. Apart from that, the Mi Max 2 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 8 skin on top, with an update to MIUI 9 already on the cards.