Xiaomi may be currently busy preparing for the release of its flagship, the Mi 6, which is expected to arrive this month, but it appears like the company is also planning to release the Mi Max 2, the successor of the popular Mi Max that was launched last year.

A new Xiaomi device codenamed Xiaomi Oxygen, believed to be Mi Max 2, has been spotted on GFXBench benchmarking site with its key specifications. It is seen with a 6.4-inch touchscreen with at least 5-finger gesture and NFC support and 1,920x1,080p screen resolution.

The device also has a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat based MIUI operating system, an Adreno 506, a 4GB RAM, a 128GB internal memory, a 12MP main camera, and a 5MP front-snapper.

The Chinese technology giant is yet to reveal the release date of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Max 2 but it is likely to happen in May, as its predecessor will complete a one-year cycle by this time.

It may be mentioned that the Mi Max sports a 6.44-inch display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor, and runs Android Marshmallow operating system. It also features a 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), a 3GB RAM, a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, and a 4,850mAh battery.