Xiaomi is vigorously expanding its smartphone portfolio around the world. In India, the Chinese tech giant welcomed the Mi Max 2 last month and held its first sale shortly after the launch. The new phablet is an impressive addition to the portfolio, which is dominated by the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A in India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is priced at Rs. 16,999, which makes it a rival to handsets like Moto G5 Plus, Asus Zenfone 3 among others. The phone's big screen and large battery make it ideal for movie buffs, but users can find its use beyond entertainment.

If the Mi Max 2 is appealing, but the price tag is keeping you at bay, take a look at some interesting offers on Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 can be bought for as low as Rs. 1,499, considering you exchange an old phone which can fetch you up to Rs. 15,600. The exchange value of your old phone depends on the make and model, and it may not be a great deal if you have to give up a higher-value phone for the Mi Max 2.

For instance, if you trade in your iPhone 7, Flipkart will knock off Rs. 13,350 off the Mi Max 2's price. You'll have to pay Rs. 3,749, but that's not a sound deal anyone for anyone to be convinced with. A brand new iPhone 7 32GB on Flipkart is priced at Rs. 48,999, and the exchange deal on Mi Max 2 is only giving less than one-third of its value.

The maximum discount of Rs. 15,600 on exchange is offered when you turn in your Google Pixel. In all fairness, you're better off with a Pixel than a Mi Max 2. Other smartphone models can also be traded off, but don't expect to get a good value for the exchange on Flipkart.

There are other deals you can benefit from if you've made your mind about the Mi Max 2. Buyers can avail no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,889 per month, get 5 percent extra off on using Axis Buzz Credit Cards and enjoy Jio's unlimited data and voice for 90 days and get up to 100GB extra data across 10 recharges.

We are in the process of reviewing the Mi Max 2, but our initial impressions of the phone have been positive for a device in that price range. The 5,300mAh battery is certainly a boon in this age when smartphones are heavily packed with high-end specs without a complementing battery to suffice a day.

The Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch Full HD display, a 12MP rear-facing camera with dual LED flash and a 5MP front snapper. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset clocking at 2GHz, backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The handset runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9, has a fingerprint scanner for security and dual SIM with 4G VoLTE support, which are standard across phones in this price range.