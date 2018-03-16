Xiaomi Mi Exchange program is available only on Mi.com

Old devices should not have any physical damage or else the Xiaomi delivery executive will cancel cash discount offer

Xiaomi India launched the Mi Exchange Program, offering customers an easy route to get new Mi and Redmi series for low-prices, provided they are ready to return their old mobile.

This is the second time Xiaomi is launching the trade-in scheme in India. Previously, it had collaborated with Cashify in November 2017 with similar deals, but it was restricted to Mi Homes in select cities only.

Now, Xiaomi has introduced the lucrative exchange discount offer online via Mi.com, making it available to a whole lot of users across India.

Here's how to get a new Xiaomi Mi, Redmi series with cash discount via Mi Exchange program:

Step 1: Go to the Mi Exchange webpage (link below). There, you can select your mobile from the list of supported devices available under the Xiaomi program.

[Brands listed in the Mi Exchange page include: Xiaomi, Samsung, Sony, HTC, Motorola, Micromax, Gionee, Oppo, Asus, Lenovo, OnePlus, Huawei, Vivo, LeTV and Google]

Step 2: Once, you find the device on the list you wish to exchange, tap on the phone image. There, you will get evaluated amount, details of your phone and will be asked to provide IMEI number. If you are using a dual SIM mobile, please enter as IMEI1 or IMEI2.

[Note: If your device is not listed then you are not eligible for Mi exchange.]

Step 3: If all the conditions are met as stated in the above steps and you agree to Terms and Conditions' of this exchange program, you can hit 'Get exchange coupon' button. Your Mi account will be instantly credited with the exchange value coupon. This coupon can only be used to purchase a new smartphone on mi.com. However, the same coupon is not valid at any Mi Homes.

Step 4: While purchasing a new smartphone on mi.com, you can use this exchange coupon. You will be entitled a discount on new smartphone equivalent to the value of the discount coupon during checkout.

Step 5: Once you place an order, delivery executive will come with new Xiaomi phone and you are required to hand-over the old phone. If the company finds that your old smartphone is not eligible for exchange, your order will be cancelled and the entire amount will be refunded back.

[Note: Also, Make sure that the device you wish to exchange does not have any physical damage like cracks on screen and body dents or else the delivery executive will reject the phone.]

Interested readers can head to Xiaomi Mi.com store to participate in the Mi Exchange program (here).