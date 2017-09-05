Xiaomi has launched yet another mobile phone, and this time it's an Android One phone called Mi A1 powered by Google. The Mi A1 comes with stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat which means it doesn't run on MIUI 9. It is also scheduled to get the Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of this year and then the upcoming Android P next year. Interestingly, the device will have to compete with the Redmi Note 4 besides popular smartphones from other OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) that are currently available in the Indian market.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at Rs 14,999 (around $234 / €200) and will available in three colours -- Black, Gold and Pink. It will be made available for purchase in India starting 12 pm noon on September 12. However, it will face an unlikely competitor in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. It is cheaper with the highest-end variant (4GB RAM+64GB storage model) priced at just Rs 12,999 but may give the Mi A1 a run for its money as it is the best selling smartphone in the first half of 2017 in India. The device is now available in Lake Blue colour.

So, which smartphone should you buy -- Xiaomi Mi A1 or Redmi Note 4? Well, it's not fair to compare owing to the difference in their pricing but one's preference, taste and budget come into play while buying a device. Here are key specifications of the handsets to give you a clear idea of what they to offer:

Xiaomi Mi A1

The device is identical to the Mi 5X in terms of specifications except for the stock Android. It features a 5.5-inch FHD 2.5D curved glass display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card) and a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology.

In terms of camera, it has a dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front-snapper.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The device comes in three variants -- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model priced at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage priced at Rs 10,999, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage priced at Rs 12,999 (memory expandable up to128GB via microSD card). It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and runs Android Marshmallow OS (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat).

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 also features a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.