As the new year has just begun, most OEMs are looking to up their game in the smartphone space. India has been a favourite playground for most companies, both local and international, to achieve new heights of success. OPPO is testing the waters with the launch of its first smartphone in 2018.

On Wednesday, OPPO, at an event in Bengaluru, launched its A83 smartphone to compete against the growing popularity of phones like Honor 7X, Xiaomi Mi A1, Honor 9 Lite and other sub-Rs 15,000 smartphones in India. OPPO A83 was originally launched in China last December, but the phone's entry into India brings a sense of excitement among fans and smartphone enthusiasts who cannot afford the OPPO F5 series.

"Our focus has always been on bringing best photography and Selfie experience to the Indian consumers. We have received an immense response for our Selfie Expert A Series and F Series. With the A83 we wish to bring an affordable selfie camera with advance features such as the HD + Full Screen Display and AI Beauty Technology. The A83 truly represents our ambition to continue being the Selfie Expert and Leader in the market," said Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said in a statement.

One of the biggest highlights of the OPPO F5 was the full-screen display with minimum bezels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The new design element elevated the user experience, but now it is possible to get that without having to spend close to Rs 20,000.

OPPO A83 features a 5.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek 673T processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage with support for microSD cards.

OPPO A83 doesn't disappoint in the camera department as well. The phone comes with a 13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash. For the love of selfies, the A83 gets an 8MP sensor on the front, which also comes with AI-powered Beauty technology.

Like the OPPO F5, the A83 smartphone uses the front camera for facial recognition authentication, which the company claims can unlock the phone within 0.18 seconds using 128 unique feature points on user's face.

Under the hood, OPPO A83 comes with a 3,180mAh battery, but there's no mention of VOOC or any fast charging solution. Other features in the phone include 4G support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, microUSB port for charging and Bluetooth 4.2.

If you're interested in buying the phone, OPPO will commence sales of the A83 in India January 20 onwards.