The first Indian national festival of the year, Republic Day, often attracts series of deals and discounts across a wide range of e-commerce and offline stores. There are some interesting offers from the likes of Amazon and Flipkart, but Xiaomi has just joined the bandwagon.

Xiaomi is hosting its own Republic Day Sale on Mi.com from January 24 until January 26, 2018. The sale begins Tuesday midnight and ends on Friday midnight, during which the Chinese tech giant is offering discounts, cashbacks, and coupons while purchasing one of its products online.

First things first, shoppers visiting Mi.com can grab coupons on each day of the sale and redeem them while purchasing Mi products. Xiaomi is offering Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 coupons to those who log in to Mi.com at 10 am on all three days of the sale. All coupons are valid on purchases of any Mi accessory. The Rs 500 coupon is valid on minimum transaction of Rs 1,000 while other lower denominations can be redeemed on a minimum of Rs 600 purchase.

The range of accessories available on Mi.com during the sale include:

Mi Power Bank 2i (20,000mAh): Rs 1,499 Mi Power Bank 2i (10,000mAh): Rs 799 Mi Band HRX edition: Rs 1,299 Mi in-ear headphones: Rs 499 Mi Capsule earphones: Rs 799 Mi in-ear headphones pro HD: Rs 1,699 Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2: Rs 1,599 Mi Headphones Connect: Rs 2,999 Mi Router 3C: Rs 999 Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2: Rs 799 Mi Band Strap – HRX Edition Blue: Rs 199 Mi Business Backpack: Rs 1,299 Mi Crewneck t-shirt: Rs 549 Mi Car Charger: Rs 699 Mi Bluetooth headset: Rs 899 Mi VR Play 2: Rs 1,099

There's more than just discounts on Mi accessories. Xiaomi is hosting an open sale for its Redmi 5A on Mi.com on Thursday, January 25. The handset is the company's offering for a budget smartphone, starting at Rs 4,999.

Xiaomi is also offering Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite starting from Rs 8,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively. But if those aren't the phones you're looking for, Xiaomi has you covered with some exciting offers on some of its other popular smartphones in India. Check out the list below:

Xiaomi Mi A1: Rs 13,999 (Rs 1,000 off) Xiaomi Mi MIX 2: Rs 32,999 (Rs 3,000 off) Xiaomi Mi Max 2: Rs 12,999 (Rs 1,000 off) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Rs. 9,999 (up to Rs 1,000 off) Xiaomi Redmi 4: Rs 6,999 (up to Rs 500 off)

Finally, Xiaomi has partnered with Mobikwik to offer flat 30 percent SuperCash up to Rs 4,000 on shopping using the mobile wallet during the sale. Smartphone buyers can also avail 3 months of Hungama Play subscription and 12 months of Hungama music subscription for free of cost.