Xiaomi Mi A1 users are in for a huge treat as Google's latest Android Oreo update is arriving soon. Thanks to the early beta update of the latest firmware on the premium Android One smartphone, key features to be unlocked soon have been revealed.

Android Oreo is a massive upgrade with a wide range of features and it'll bring a refreshed user experience to eligible handsets. Xiaomi Mi A1, being one of them, is going to be treated with the generosity of Android Oreo's top features such as Picture-in-Picture mode, smart text selection and notification dots.

But Mi A1 users have one more reason to rejoice. Android Oreo unlocks a dormant feature in all Mi A1 handsets that will make the mid-range smartphone even more compelling. One of the daunting features of the Mi A1 was its slow charging, but users will be delighted to know that Android Oreo will make it a thing of the past, TelecomTalk reported.

The publication confirmed that the Mi A1 with Android Oreo beta update charges twice as faster than before. The report adds that unlocking fast-charging in the device charges the Mi A1 from 0 to 100 percent in 92 minutes. This is a massive improvement from 2 hours of charge time.

As per user reviews on MIUI forums, Android Oreo on Xiaomi Mi A1 also significantly boosts app load time, adds smoother animations compared to Nougat, and improves the dual rear camera setup.

As mentioned earlier, these upgrades have been tested on a beta version of Android Oreo, which also comes with bugs. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the rollout of the stable version of the software for Mi A1 users. But those who are eager to get their hands-on the Android Oreo beta can do so by manually installing the firmware on their Mi A1.

One way is to unlock the bootloader of the Mi A1, which voids the warranty of the device. The other (and safest) way is to wait for the OTA rollout by the company.