Xiaomi is working on releasing stock Android 8.0 Oreo update to its Google-powered Mi A1 though nobody is sure of its public rollout. The company is now looking for Mi A1 owners who are willing to taste Oreo via beta test before it is released to the public.

After finding Mi 6 testers for Android O based on China Alpha ROM, the Chinese technology giant has now announced that the Xiaomi Mi A1 can take part in stock Android 8.0 Oreo beta test programme irrespective of your location. Those interested have to provide 15 digits IMEI number in the comment box so that developers can send OTA update. The IMEI number won't be revealed, and it can be obtained by dialing *#06#.

Xiaomi Mi A1 users need to provide some information via the MIUI Global Forum app and use QQ for communication. You can follow the instruction given on Miui official site to take part in Android 8.0 Oreo beta test programme. And those selected for the test will be announced on the MIUI global forum.

It may be mentioned that the Xiaomi Mi A1 was released in September running stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, which means it doesn't run on MIUI 9. Priced at Rs 14,999, it has a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology.

In terms of camera, it has a dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front-snapper.