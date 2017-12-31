Xiaomi, during the launch of the Mi A1 Android One series in September, announced to release the Oreo update before the end of December. Keeping true to its words, the company has commenced rolling out Google's latest chocolate-milk cookie-flavoured software up to its feature-rich phone.

Public version of Android Oreo is being deployed to Xiaomi Mi A1 via OTA (Over-The-Air) in batches, so it will take a few days to reach all regions of the country.

What's coming in Oreo update for Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One series?

Android Oreo-based comes with numerous improvements such as camera improvements, performance optimisation, Google's latest December security patch.

Notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malwares in application.

In the recently released beta update to testers, Xiaomi had announced that the Oreo will activate the fast charging in the Mi A1, which makes the device, even more special, as no rivals in the mid-range segment boasts this feature.

It also significantly reduces the booting time, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the back ground, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

Android Oreo also comes with new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Here's how to install Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One series:

[Note: Xiaomi Mi A1 has to be running the latest December update 7.12.19 in order to get Oreo update]

1. Once you get update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

