Xiaomi's long-rumoured Android One flagship phone series Mi A1 has made its way to a performance-testing site, revealing key specifications of the device ahead of its launch.

Xiaomi Mi A1 has been spotted on Geekbench, and as per the listing, it has managed to get 852 and 3,837 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. It's a pretty nice score for a mid-range phone, and once launched, the Mi A1 is certain to give rivals a run for their money.

In the description section, we can also see that the Mi A1 will come with the Android 7.1.2 OS and be powered by a Snapdragon 625(MSM8953) octa-core CPU, one of the most efficient mid-range Qualcomm mobile processor to date. It will be supported by a sumptuous 4GB RAM, further guaranteeing butter-smooth functioning of the device.

The specifications listed on Geekbench confirm that the Mi A1 is a variant of Xiaomi's recently-unveiled Mi 5X, but the key difference between the two is that the former will run stock Android OS, whereas the latter features custom MIUI.

Rumours are rife the the Mi 5X will remain in China while the Mi A1 is for international markets and will make its global debut in India on September 5.

Besides the pure Android OS, another key aspect of the Mi A1 is said to be its camera hardware. The Xiaomi device is expected to come with two 12MP OV cameras -- one with wide-angle lens and another with Telephoto lens. With dual-camera, the Mi A1 will be able to offer Bokeh blur effect and optical zoom.

It also comes with dual-tone LED flash, which will help user snap good quality images under low-light conditions.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 5MP wide-angle snapper with beautification feature.

Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch full HD display with an all-metal body, a fingerprint sensor on the back, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi 5X aka Mi A1: