Update at 8:45 PM IST: It was reported that the Chinese technology giant is planning to foray into the S market with the Mi 7. The company is reportedly in talks with major US carriers like AT&T and Verizon to make its flagship available in the country but we are yet to hear from them except revelation by its executive Wang Xiang that it is working on entering the country within two years.

Xiaomi's decision to delay the launch of Mi 7 has disappointed the fans around the world. But the Chinese tech giant will be making up for it by releasing Mi MIX 2S flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 845 chipset at the MWC 2018 later this month. That doesn't mean Mi 7 won't be arriving soon.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the 2018 flagship Mi 7 smartphone in April and rumors have outlined the possible specifications of the smartphone well in advance. Adding to the pile of information about the unannounced handset, a screenshot of all the Mi 7 key features has freshly leaked to give eager fans something to hold on to before the big reveal.

If you've been setting your expectations high with this year's Xiaomi flagship, you won't be let down as long as the rumors pan out. As per the leaked screenshot, the Mi 7 is going to feature top-of-the-line specs to counter rival flagships such as Samsung Galaxy S9, HTC U12, LG V30s, Sony Xperia XZ Pro and others.

Let's take a look at what the Mi 7 has to offer.

According to the screenshot obtained by Playfuldroid, the Mi 7 will sport Snapdragon 845 chipset, paired with a generous 8GB RAM configuration and 128GB storage. The display will measure 5.65 inches diagonally with 2160x1080 pixels, which mean it'll be an 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less screen.

The dual camera setup in the Mi 7 will include two 16MP sensors on the back, which is in line with earlier reports. But the company is going to bump up the size of the battery in its upcoming flagship to 4,480mAh – a substantial upgrade compared to Mi 6's 3,350mAh unit.

While all these features add up to what has been expected of the Mi 7, the latest leak suggests the device will run MIUI 8.1. There is a good amount of suspicion here as Xiaomi has updated its 40 smartphones to MIUI 9 and likely to get MIUI 10 soon, which is probably the choice for Mi 7 as well.

Although the leak doesn't mention it, earlier reports have hinted at a metal and glass combination for the Mi 7's design. The decision to go with glass could mean the company is eyeing for wireless charging support like the latest iPhone 8 series and iPhone X.

While the mystery around the Mi 7 will unfold only in April, there's Mi MIX 2S coming later this month. The handset is nothing short of a flagship and has its own appeal. The biggest head-turner is going to be the four-sided bezel-less design form with ceramic unibody, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8 gigs of RAM, 12MP dual camera and under-display fingerprint scanner.