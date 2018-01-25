Xiaomi is expected to be working hard for the successor of last year's Mi 5X, which will be known as Mi 6X. The leaks and rumors are already started surfacing the web.

A few days ago the picture of the Mi 6X popped up on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Now, the latest pictures show the hands-on image which you can see below. While looking at the design it seems that the Mi 6X is pretty much similar to the design of iPhone X.

The new leak resembles the previous one, as on both the images the Mi 6X is following the design of iPhone X's vertical camera arrangement. The phone is expected to sport a larger display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and possibly a 5.99" panel.

Other than that, the back panel of the phone, the front looks similar to the existing model Mi 5x and the Mi A1. Moreover, the fingerprint scanner is also situated on the rear panel of the phone.

According to GSM Arena, Xiaomi might be unveiling the latest handset at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018 which is going to be held in the last week of February. The smartphone is expected to be powered by company's own Surge S2 chipset.

Surge S2 chipset will have an octa-core CPU along with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at up to 2.2 GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores at up to 1.8 GHz. The GPU will be Mali-G71 MP8, this will be a massively improved version over the previous Surge S1.

The Mi6 is expected to be the lower-end version of the flagship Mi6, just like Mi 5X was the toned down version Mi 5C. This strategy has worked for Xiaomi since they have started managing to offer high-end specs at pocket-friendly prices.

However, there is nothing revealed by the company about the 6X and all these are just speculations. It's better to wait for the official release of the phone hopefully in the upcoming days.