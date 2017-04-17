With just two days left before the official launch of the Mi 6 series in Beijing, Xiaomi has released a teaser revealing key features of the company's 2017 flagship phone.

Xiaomi has kicked of the Mi 6 promotional campaign with four video ads having cryptic '666' numerical series tag in China. Though there is no specific mention of features, the advertisement's sub-titles (translated by Xiaomi Today) hints that the device will flaunt curved edges with dual-camera set up on the rear side, and also feature 6GB RAM.

Even the recently leaked Xiaomi Mi 6 image (below) too indicated presence of the two rear cameras (placed horizontally) on top.

Xiaomi Mi 6: Here's what you need to know about Mi 5 heir

As per the information we have gather so far, Xiaomi Mi 6 is all certainty will come in two variants—one a generic 5.1-inch Mi 6 with full HD (1920x1080p) display and a 5.7-inch Mi 6 Plus with QHD (2560x1440p) resolution.

Both the phones will have identical design language with physical home button-cum fingerprint sensor on the front at the bottom. On top it will have front-camera with IR laser for fast autofocus.

On the back, it is said to have two cameras with dual-tone LED flash at top left corner.

Other notable upgrade includes build quality (IP68 water-and-dust certification) and inclusion Type C USB port.

With IP68 certifications, Xiaomi Mi 6 series owners will be able to take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive up to five feet underwater for close to 30 minutes. Guess what, he/she can also operate the phone and also take underwater photos, as well.

As far as the internal hardware is concerned, the Mi 6 Plus is said to 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, a 12MP dual lens camera+ secondary camera (MP count yet to ascertained) for in-depth scene information capture, an 8MP with ultra pixel sensor on the front and a massive 4,500mAh battery to satiate the power-hungry high-resolution 5.7-inch display.

Mi Fans! Something NEW is coming tomorrow! Just look at the GIF & make your guesses! Hint: Looks cool, sounds amazing & feels comfortable ? pic.twitter.com/wtyacv1aeW — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 16, 2017

On the other hand, the generic Mi 6 model is said to house 6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage, a 12MP dual lens camera+ secondary camera (MP count yet to ascertained) for in-depth scene information capture, an 8MP with ultra pixel sensor on the front and a 3,200mAH cell.

Both the Mi 6 and the Mi 6 Plus are said to come packed with the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU.

Xiaomi Mi 6 series pricing:

Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come with starting price of ¥1,999 (roughly $289/€272/Rs 19,686), whereas the Mi 6 Plus will set you back by ¥2,499 (approx. $362/€340/Rs 24,610).

Watch this space for latest updates on Xiaomi Mi 6 series.