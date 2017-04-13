The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the cynosure of all eyes as it is all set to be unveiled on April 19. It has received lots of attention more so because of the success of its predecessors and the specifications the Mi series offers at an aggressive pricing.

The upcoming flagship is expected to have several feature upgrades over its predecessor, the Mi 5 and could even turn out to be a flagship killer. Now, a prototype of the device has gone through the AnTuTu benchmarking site, scoring around 170,000 points which is a huge improvement from the Mi 5's score of 131,000.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is inferior to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple's iPhone 7 on AnTuTu. The Galaxy S8 scored 205284 points, whereas the iPhone 7 Plus scored 181807 and its smaller sibling scored 173575. However, its score is more than the OnePlus 3T (162423), iPhone 6s Plus (142063), Google's Pixel (140807) and Galaxy S7 Edge (137360).

Well, benchmark scores may not give the complete picture of a device's performance but it can't be ignored too. It at least gives a skeletal picture of what a device can do. A score of 170,000 points is impressive and one of the highest so far.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come in two variants – one with a 5.15-inch FullHD display with 1,920x1,080p resolution, a 4GB/6GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB/128GB internal memory, a 19MP main camera with Sony IMX400 sensor, an 8MP front-snapper and a 3,200mAH battery, while the bigger sibling called the Mi 6 Plus is expected to feature a 5.7-inch screen (2,560x1,440p resolution), a 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage, a 12MP dual lens camera with Sony IMX362 sensor on the rear, an 8MP front-snapper and a 4,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. However, both the handsets are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and run Android Nougat operating system.

The device also expected to be priced between 2,299 Yuan (around Rs 21,800) and 3,499 Yuan (around Rs 33,200) based on different models.