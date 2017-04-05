The long rumoured Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to finally break covers later this month. The company's CEO Lei Jun, in a live streaming programme in China, confirmed to fans that the Mi 5 successor will be unveiled in April, but refrained from revealing the specific date.

Chinese blog My Drivers, citing sources claim that the Mi 6 is most likely to make its debut on either April 11 or April 18. We believe the latter date might be true, because if the company had plans to launch the device on April 11, it would have released at least a teaser or a press invite by now.

So, what upgrades is Xiaomi Mi 6 coming with?

From what we have gathered so far, Xiaomi Mi 6 is coming in two screen sizes — a 5.15-inch Mi 6 and a 5.7-inch Mi 6 Plus.

As the name suggests, the Mi 6 Plus is the top-end variant among the two devices. It is said to have QHD (2560x1440p) screen, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, a 12MP dual lens camera with Sony IMX362 sensor on the rear, an 8MP with ultra pixel sensor on the front and a huge 4,500mAh battery.

Whereas, the standard Mi 6 model is said to sport a full HD (1920x1080p) display, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage, 19MP camera with Sony IMX400 sensor having1/2.3-inch lens, an 8MP front snapper with ultra pixel sensor and a 3,200mAH cell.

Both the Mi 6 and the Mi 6 Plus are said to house Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU.

Word on the street is that Xiaomi's new phone series is expected to come with an Iris scanner, as seen in Samsung Galaxy S8 series. But, we are not sure if the biometric technology will be incorporated in both the devices (Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus). We believe that the company, in a bid to differentiate the variants, might probably introduce it only in the higher-end model.

Price details:

The Mi 6 Plus too is said to be offered in three system configurations — a 6GB RAM+64GB storage, a 6GB RAM+128GB storage and an 8GB RAM+256GB storage for ¥2,599 (roughly $377/€354/Rs.24,441), ¥2,999(roughly $435/€408/Rs.28,203) and ¥3,499(roughly $508/€476/Rs.32,905), respectively.

On the other hand, the Mi 6 is expected to come in three configurations — a 4GB RAM+32GB storage, a 4GB RAM+64GB storage and a 6GB RAM+128GB storage for ¥1,999 (roughly $290/€272/Rs.18,799), ¥2,299(roughly $334/€313/Rs.21,610) and ¥2,699(roughly $392/€367/Rs.25,382), respectively.

With just a couple of weeks left for the Xiaomi Mi 6 launch event, the company is expected to release teasers to reveal key features of the devices.

Keep an eye on this space for latest updates on Xiaomi Mi 6 series.