All eyes are on Xiaomi's next-generation smartphone dubbed as the Mi 6 and it could well turn out to be a flagship killer if it comes with the features leaked so far. It is expected to have several feature upgrades over its predecessor Mi 5 that was released last year.

The Chinese technology giant is tight-lipped on the release date of the Xiaomi Mi 6 but reports have claimed that it would be launched between April 11 and 19. Reports have claimed that it will come with a price tag of 2,999 Yuan (around Rs.24,742) for the low-end variant and 3,499 Yuan (around Rs 33,200) for the top variant.

Also read: Reasons why Xiaomi Mi 6 should rock amid competition from iPhone 7, Google Pixel XL and Samsung Galaxy S8

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come with at least five feature upgrades over the Mi 5:

1) Display: The Mi 5 sports a 5.15-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (428 ppi pixel density), while Xiaomi's upcoming flagship is expected to come in two variants – one with a 5.15-inch Full HD display (1,920x1,080 pixel (428 ppi pixel density), and the other called the Mi 6 Plus is expected to have a 5.7-inch screen (2,560x1,440p resolution).

2) Processor: The Mi 6 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, while its predecessor has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor.

3) RAM and storage: The Mi 5 comes packed with a 32GB/64GB/128GB internal storage (no microSD card slot) and a 3GB/4GB RAM, while its successor is expected to feature a 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB/128GB/256GB internal memory.

4) Camera: The Mi 6 is expected to mount a 19MP main camera with Sony IMX400 sensor and an 8MP front-snapper, compared to the Mi 5's 16MP Sony IMX298 main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.8" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 4MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3" sensor size and 2µm pixel size.

5) Battery: The Mi 5 is powered by a 3,000mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, while its successor is expected have a 4,500mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.